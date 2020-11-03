Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs by most in 5 months, boosted by U.S. Election Day bets

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.8% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Oct. 21 at 1.3102
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 3.5%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to a
near two-week high against a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday
amid investor optimism that the outcome of the U.S. election
would clear the way for U.S. economic stimulus.
    The U.S. dollar        fell and global shares          rose
on bets that Democrat challenger Joe Biden will win Tuesday's
U.S. presidential election and launch a large new stimulus
package.             
    A large package would bolster prospects for the Canadian
dollar, FX strategists said in a Reuters poll. Strategists
expect the loonie to extend its rally over the coming year if
the COVID-19 crisis becomes less of a drag on the global
economy.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose but
concerns over surging coronavirus cases around the world capped
further gains.             
    U.S. crude        prices rose 3.5% to $38.09 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.8% higher at 1.3106 to
the greenback, or 76.30 U.S. cents.
    The currency was on track for its biggest gain since June 1,
while it touched its strongest intraday level since Oct. 21 at
1.3102.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 4 basis points to 0.679%, having touched its highest
intraday since Aug. 28 at 0.685%.
    Canada's trade report for September is due on Wednesday,
while the October jobs report is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
