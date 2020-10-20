Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 1-week high as investors bet on U.S. stimulus

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback
    * Data shows house prices climbing 1.1% in September
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.5% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
this month's rally against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as
signs of progress on U.S. economic stimulus talks boosted risk
appetite and domestic data showed across-the-board gains for
home prices in September.
    Shares on Wall Street climbed after House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic Democrats could
reach a deal with the White House that could get aid out by
early next month.             
    "The Canadian dollar has been associated as a risk
currency," said Scott Smith, managing partner at Viewpoint
Investment Partners. "So when we see equity markets doing well,
the Canadian dollar receives a bump as a result of that."
    Stimulus could help cushion the economic shock from the
coronavirus pandemic. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to
the United States, including oil.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.5% higher at $41.46
a barrel, while the Canadian dollar        was up 0.6% at 1.3119
to the greenback, or 76.23 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.3100.
    Political uncertainty in Ottawa had little impact on the
currency, which has gained 1.5% this month.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put the fate of his
Liberal government on the line, saying an opposition push to
probe how Ottawa is tackling the coronavirus pandemic would be
put to a confidence vote.             
    On Monday, Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone, with
total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began
in early March.             
    Still, domestic data on Tuesday showed house prices notching
the second-strongest gain for the month of September on record,
with the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index
climbing 1.1% from August.             
    Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was up
1.6 basis points at 0.612%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter
Cooney)
