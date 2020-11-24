Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 2-week high as Biden transition boosts Wall Street

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.3002
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a two-week high against the greenback on Tuesday, as news
that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to
begin his White House transition lifted investor sentiment.    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3003
to the greenback, or 76.91 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since Nov. 10 at 1.3002.
    "Stock market gains are positive for high-beta currencies
like the CAD," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank.
    High-beta assets tend to be more sensitive to changes in
risk appetite than the broader market. Canada runs a current
account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities,
including oil.
    "Stocks are reflecting investor hopes that vaccine progress
will pave the way for an economic rebound in the coming year,"
Osborne said. "Sentiment has also been cheered by signs that the
presidential transition process may be starting to smooth out."
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average        breached 30,000
points for the first time, while U.S. crude oil futures       
settled 4.3% higher at $44.91 a barrel.                         
    As risk appetite improved, the U.S. dollar        fell
against a basket of major currencies.
    Canadian manufacturing sales in October most likely rose by
0.6% on higher sales of petroleum and other resources, following
a 1.5% gain in September, Statistics Canada said in a flash
estimate.             
    It follows a separate October flash estimate on Monday,
showing wholesale trade rose 0.9%.
    Canadian government bond yields rose across much of a
steeper curve, with the 10-year             up 2.5 basis points
at 0.716%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
