CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 6-month high as investors bet on 'inflationary impulse'

    TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed on
Wednesday to its strongest level in nearly six months against
its U.S. counterpart, as the prospect of further economic
stimulus bolstered the outlook of commodities that Canada
exports, which benefit from higher inflation.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3250 to the
greenback, or 75.47 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Feb. 21 at 1.3225.
    "The Canadian dollar is riding the tailwind of another rally
in oil prices and stocks," said Adam Button, chief currency
analyst at ForexLive.
    The S&P 500 rallied to finish just short of its February
record closing high as investors awaited news on bipartisan
talks over the next federal aid bill to help tens of millions of
Americans suffering in the coronavirus pandemic.             
    The combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus means that
coming out of the crisis there is going to be "a very strong
inflationary impulse that is going to benefit commodities."
    A measure of U.S. underlying inflation increased in July by
the most in nearly 30 years amid broad gains in the costs of
goods and services, data showed.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil.
U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.6% higher at $42.67 a
barrel after government data showed U.S. oil inventories fell
across the board, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the
world's biggest economy will withstand the coronavirus pandemic.
            
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province and economic
engine, projected its budget deficit would widen to a record
C$38.5 billion in 2020-2021 as it raised support for the economy
ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.              
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up 2.6 basis points at
0.603%. It touched its highest intraday level since June 11 at
0.621%.

