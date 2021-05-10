Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to more than 3-1/2-year peak vs. U.S. dollar

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Copper prices hit all-time high 
    * Canadian 10-year yield up slightly 

    NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on
Monday to its highest level since mid-September 2017 against a
broadly weak U.S. currency, boosted overall by firmer commodity
prices and the Bank of Canada beginning to tighten its monetary
policy.
    Analysts said those two factors had helped shield the
Canadian dollar from the negative impact of the economy's
worse-than-expected jobs report last Friday.
    Canada's economy lost 207,100 jobs in April, more than
analysts' estimates of 175,000 job losses, with declines driven
by coronavirus restrictions in populous Ontario, Quebec and
British Columbia, data showed.             
    "Easy money, rising growth and supply bottlenecks are
pushing speculative money out of the U.S. dollar and into the
commodity complex," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist
at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "Echoes of 2008-2009
are clear." 
    The Canadian dollar has rallied against the greenback since
the BoC flagged last month that it could begin hiking interest
rates in late 2022 and cut the pace of its bond purchases.
    Since roughly mid-April, the loonie has gained nearly 5%.
    In afternoon trading, the loonie rose 0.2% to C$1.2094 per
U.S. dollar         , or 82.67 U.S. cents, having earlier
touched its strongest intraday level since September 2017 at
C$1.2080.
    The Canadian currency also rose as copper raced to a record
peak on Monday as investors worried about missing out on further
gains. Copper slipped in afternoon trading, however, as bullish
investors who recently entered the surging market became nervous
about a possible correction.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange        
climbed to an all-time high of $10,747.50 a ton on Monday after 
breaking through a decade-old record on Friday.             
    "Traders are Gamestopping the Canadian dollar, bidding it in
synchrony with soaring base metal prices," said Schamotta,
referring to the U.S. stock that was propelled by retail traders
to record highs.
    "The C$1.2000 threshold - a big and enticing round number -
looms ahead, with a breakthrough looking more likely by the
minute," he said.  
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             up slightly at 1.515%
from 1.5% late on Friday.

