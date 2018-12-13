CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips against stronger greenback, as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1 percent against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6 percent * Canadian new home prices were unchanged in October * Canadian bond prices trade higher across much of the yield curve TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, paring some of the previous day's gains as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly climbed. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after the European Central Bank trimmed its growth and inflation projections for next year, pressuring the euro. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after data on Wednesday showed a smaller-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles. U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.6 percent at $50.86 a barrel. At 9:58 a.m. (1458 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.3369 to the greenback, or 74.80 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3344 to 1.3383. On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart as stocks rose on optimism over trade negotiations between the United States and China. Stocks held onto those gains on Thursday, with investors increasingly taking a wait-and-see approach as the United States and China make progress on resolving their bitter trade dispute. Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who worked with North Korea, is being investigated on suspicion of harming China's security, China said, days after a former Canadian diplomat was detained in an escalating diplomatic dispute. In domestic data, new home prices were unchanged in October for the third month in a row, Statistics Canada said. Last week the Bank of Canada said that "regional housing markets appear to be stabilizing following a significant slowdown in recent quarters." Still, the central bank, which has raised interest rates five times since July 2017, suggested the pace of future hikes could be more gradual. Canadian government bond prices were higher on Thursday across much of the yield curve, with the 10-year rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 2.107 percent. Last Thursday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest in nearly one year at 2.026 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)