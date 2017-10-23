FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips ahead of central bank rate decision
October 23, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 days ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips ahead of central bank rate decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2637, or 79.13 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly
weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a big fall
to end last week, as investors wait for a rate decision from the
Bank of Canada.
    At 8:50 a.m. ET (1250 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2637 to the greenback, or 79.13 U.S. cents, down
0.1 percent and at its weakest level since late August.
    The currency had fallen by the most in nine months on Friday
as a drop in domestic retail sales bolstered expectations that
the central bank would hold steady at a policy announcement on
Wednesday after two hikes so far this year. 
    The greenback has meanwhile been boosted by progress on U.S.
tax reforms that raised the prospects of a fiscal lift to its
economy. 
    The European Central Bank is also due to make a
closely-watched policy announcement this week in which it is
expected to start trimming its monthly asset purchases.
    Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across
the maturity curve, with the two-year            price flat to
yield 1.473 and the benchmark 10-year             up 8 Canadian
cents to yield 2.021 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -9.7 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -35.6 basis points.
    Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, were steady, with
U.S. crude        up 0.14 percent at $51.91 a barrel and Brent
        down 0.35 percent at $57.55.      

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

