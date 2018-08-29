CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips as investors weigh potential NAFTA trade deal concessions

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2944, or 77.26 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8 percent * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, paring some of this week's gains as investors weighed concessions that Canada would be willing to make to secure a deal on a revamped NAFTA trade pact. Canada and United States are set to tackle their contentious issues in bilateral talks on Wednesday, as the two nations work to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement amid signs Ottawa was open to taking a more conciliatory approach. Canada is ready to make concessions on dairy to secure a deal, according to the Globe and Mail. At 8:16 a.m. (1216 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.2944 to the greenback, or 77.26 U.S. cents. The currency, which notched a nearly three-month high on Tuesday at C$1.2887, traded in a range of C$1.2904 to C$1.2950. The modest decline for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar got a boost from worries that the conflict over trade between the U.S. and China was not about to end soon. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as risks of supply disruptions from places such as Venezuela, Africa and Iran triggered expectations of a tightening market. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $69.06 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 2.148 percent and the 10-year rising 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.318 percent. Canada's gross domestic product data for the second quarter is due on Thursday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)