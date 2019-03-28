Bonds News
March 28, 2019 / 2:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips but fares better than most other G10 currencies

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1 percent against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.8 percent
    * Canadian bond prices fall across the yield curve

    TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices
fell, but the loonie performed better than most other major
currencies as the greenback broadly climbed.
    The U.S. dollar        rose as other currencies struggled,
following more dovish soundings from central banks and renewed
expectations that the European Central Bank will keep rates low
for longer.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on
Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to
boost crude production to lower the price of the commodity.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 0.8 percent at
$58.95 a barrel.
    At 9:48 a.m. (1348 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.3425 to the greenback, or 74.49
U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Monday a 17-day low
at 1.3445, traded in a range of 1.3402 to 1.3439.
    Still, the loonie matched the New Zealand dollar        on
Thursday for the smallest decline among G10 currencies.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve, with the two-year            down 4 Canadian cents to
yield 1.48 percent and the 10-year             was down 16
Canadian cents to yield 1.550 percent.
    On Wednesday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday
since June 2017 at 1.508 percent.
    Canada's gross domestic product data for January is due on
Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
