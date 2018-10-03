CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips but holds on to most of NAFTA deal gains

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1 percent against the greenback * Currency trades in a narrow range between 1.2808 and 1.2844. * Canadian bond prices decline across a steeper yield curve TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as comments by a top U.S. policymaker boosted the greenback, but the loonie clung to most of the gains that followed a deal over the weekend to revamp the NAFTA trade pact. The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies after Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans said inflation expectations have not gone up as much as he would have liked and he was comfortable with a December interest rate hike. The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten further after a deal to salvage the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement reduced uncertainty for Canada's trade-dependent economy. Still, China's hopes of negotiating a free trade pact with Canada or Mexico were dealt a sharp setback by a provision deep in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that aims to forbid such deals with "non-market" countries, trade experts said on Tuesday. At 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.2837 to the greenback, or 77.90 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Monday touched its strongest level in more than four months at 1.2783, traded in a narrow range between 1.2808 and 1.2844. The modest decline for the loonie came as European shares rose and Italian bonds rallied. Some of the worries that have rippled across markets this week were soothed by signs Rome was amenable to cutting budget deficits and debt in coming years. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, held near a four-year high even as top exporter Saudi Arabia said it increased output to near a record high and after Reuters reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia had struck a private deal in September to pump more. U.S. crude prices were nearly unchanged at $75.21 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 2.284 percent and the 10-year declined 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.486 percent. On Monday, the yield on the 10-year reached its highest in more than four months at 2.519 percent. Canada's jobs data for September and August trade data are due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)