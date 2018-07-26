CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips, consolidating gains linked to trade optimism

(Adds dealer quotes and details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3072, or 76.50 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5 percent * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * Canada-U.S. 10-year spread widens by 5.1 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against the greenback on Thursday as the loonie pared gains from the previous session driven by trade optimism and data pointed to solid U.S. business spending. The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in June and the European Central Bank signaled no change in its timetable to move away from its ultra-low rate policy. At 3:21 p.m. EDT (1921 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent lower at C$1.3072 to the greenback, or 76.50 U.S. cents. On Wednesday, the currency touched its strongest in nearly six weeks at C$1.3025 after Canadian and Mexican policymakers said they were optimistic about prospects for the North American Free Trade Agreement and a breakthrough in U.S.-EU trade talks. Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. "I am anticipating a little bit more Canadian dollar appreciation on the short-term horizon," said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets. "I think that it will be driven mostly by investors who have been long U.S. dollars for some time." Bearish bets on the Canadian dollar are near the most since June 2017, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations have shown. The loonie touched the C$1.3025 level again on Thursday, while its weakest was C$1.3093. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5 percent higher at $69.61 a barrel as Saudi Arabia suspended its oil shipments through a Red Sea strait in response to an attack on two of the country's tankers. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.05 percent and the 10-year rising 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.285 percent. The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened 5.1 basis points to a spread of 69.1 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)