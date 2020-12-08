Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips on risk Bank of Canada tilts dovish amid currency strength

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a 2-1/2-year high intraday at 1.2767
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower
    * Canadian government bond yields ease across flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency
pulling back from an earlier 2-1/2-year high as attention turned
to a Bank of Canada policy decision on Wednesday.
    The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest
rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% but could comment on the
recent strength of the loonie.
    "They might talk it down a little bit, most likely through
saying something that they will remain dovish for some time,"
said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth
Management.
    "Now that we have got new lockdowns coming in some provinces
... they might say we're not going to cut any more of our asset
purchases in the near term."
    In October, the central bank reduced its bond-buying program
to C$4 billion per week from C$5 billion.             
    The Canadian dollar        weakened 0.2% to 1.2817 to the
greenback, or 78.02 U.S. cents.
    Earlier in the day, the currency touched its strongest
intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2767. It has been supported
by optimism that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will lift
global economic growth in 2021.
    A stronger currency could reduce demand for Canada's
exports. One of Canada's major exports is oil, which lost ground
on Tuesday as California tightened its pandemic lockdown through
Christmas and COVID-19 cases surged in the United States and
Europe.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.4% lower at $45.60 a
barrel, while the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of
major currencies, taking a breather from a sell-off that took it
to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years last week.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 2.8 basis points at
0.739%. On Monday, it touched a three-week high intraday at
0.810%.     

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Peter Cooney)
