CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips to hold near 7-week low ahead of more NAFTA talks

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3189, or 75.82 U.S. cents * U.S. and Canada set for further talks on NAFTA trade pact * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against the greenback on Thursday, hovering near its lowest in nearly seven weeks ahead of further talks on the NAFTA trade pact and a potential escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China. Top U.S. and Canadian trade negotiators were set for a second day of talks over a revised North American Free Trade Agreement after their subordinates worked late into the night to flesh out opportunities for a compromise deal. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said it was closely monitoring the NAFTA talks and other trade policy developments as it held its policy interest rate at 1.50 percent. The U.S. dollar edged down on Thursday after a bounce in European currencies but investors said concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump imposing further tariffs on Chinese imports could lift the greenback. Canada runs a current account deficit and exports many commodities, so its economy could be hurt if the flow of global capital or trade slows. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and evidence of strong U.S. fuel demand. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.3 percent at $68.95 a barrel. At 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.3189 to the greenback, or 75.82 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Tuesday its weakest since July 20 at C$1.3208, traded in a range of C$1.3165 to C$1.3200. The value of Canadian building permits decreased by 0.1 percent in July from June, Statistics Canada said. Canada's jobs report for August is due on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the 10-year rising 5 Canadian cents to yield 2.236 percent. The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was little changed at about 66 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond, holding near its widest since July 30. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)