CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips vs stronger greenback as Italy adds to trade uncertainty

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3004, or 76.90 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7 percent * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback broadly climbed and after Italy added to Canada's uncertain trade outlook, saying it will not ratify the European Union's free trade accord with the country. The free trade agreement with Canada does not ensure sufficient protection for Italy's specialty foods, new Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said in a newspaper interview. Canada is also contending with new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as well as slow-moving talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after a signal by the European Central Bank that it would keep interest rates at record lows through the summer of 2019 weighed on the euro. Gains for the greenback came as U.S. data showing the strongest rise in retail sales in six months supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates further. At 9:13 a.m. EST (1313 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded 0.1 percent lower at C$1.3004 to the greenback, or 76.90 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2950 to C$1.3012. On Wednesday, the loonie touched its weakest in more than one week at C$1.3052. The ratio of debt to disposable income, a measure closely watched by policymakers, slipped in the first quarter to a two-year low of 168.0 percent from 169.7 percent in the fourth quarter as disposable income grew, Statistics Canada said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose despite evidence of rising U.S. output and uncertainty over the outlook for supply before a meeting next week of the world's largest exporters. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent at $67.11 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The two-year rose 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.927 percent and the 10-year climbed 24 Canadian cents to yield 2.290 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)