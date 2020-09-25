Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ down for 3rd straight week as virus triggers risk aversion

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against greenback
    * Loonie on track to fall 1.3% for the week
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.6%
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases 1.1 basis points to 0.546%

    TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and
the risk of another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic
crimped risk appetite, with the loonie set to post its biggest
weekly decline in four months.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        climbed against a basket
of major currencies as rising coronavirus infections in Europe
and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections turned
markets cautious.             
    Global equity markets see-sawed after a sharp slide this
week, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was
pressured by mounting worries about the impact of rising
infections on fuel demand and the likely return of exports from
Libya.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.6% at $40.08 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3375 to
the greenback, or 74.77 U.S. cents. The currency, which hit a
seven-week low of 1.3417 on Thursday, traded in a range of
1.3338 to 1.3389.
    For the week, the loonie was down 1.3%. That would be its
biggest decline since May and third consecutive weekly decline.
    Canada is also seeing a rise in coronavirus cases. The
Canadian government this week promised major new investments and
policy initiatives to help the country recover from the
pandemic, saying now was not the time for austerity.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of
the curve, with the 10-year             down 1.1 basis points at
0.546%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
