August 26, 2020 / 2:13 PM / in 3 hours

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases against broadly firmer U.S. dollar

    * Canadian dollar at 1.3176 to the greenback
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
    Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against
its broadly firm U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, but losses were
limited as oil prices remained near a five-month high.
    The Canadian dollar        was at 1.3176 to the greenback,
or 75.90 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of 1.3168, or
75.94 U.S. cents. The loonie remained close to a seven-month
high hit on Monday. 
    The U.S. dollar was broadly firmer on the day after data
showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased in
July, though the pace slowed from June's robust gain, suggesting
the rebound in business investment would be gradual amid
uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
            
    The Canadian dollar's losses were in check as the price of
oil, one of Canada's major exports, near $46 a barrel on
Wednesday and close to its highest since March, was lifted by
U.S. producers shutting most of their offshore Gulf of Mexico
output ahead of Hurricane Laura and a report showing a drop in
U.S. crude inventories.                 
    The Canadian dollar's losses on Wednesday followed a 0.3%
gain in the previous session.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve. The two-year            yield was at 0.304% up
from 0.292% late on Tuesday, while the benchmark Canadian
10-year             yield rose to 0.617% from 0.60%.

 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
