FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher ahead of BoC interest rate decision
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 2:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher ahead of BoC interest rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2677, or 78.88 U.S. cents
    * Bank of Canada rate decision due at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT)
    * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve

    TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but traded in a narrow
range as investors awaited an interest rate decision from the
Bank of Canada.
    The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest
rate at 1 percent when it announces its decision at 10 a.m. ET
(1500 GMT). Analysts will parse the statement for how the
central bank characterizes the economy, particularly after the
recent acceleration in jobs and wage growth.
    The Bank of Canada raised rates in July and September for
the first time in seven years but has since turned more cautious
on the outlook for the economy due to a number of uncertainties,
including renegotiation of the North American Free Trade
Agreement.    
    At 9:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2677 to the greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents, up
0.1 percent.
    The currency traded in a range of C$1.2657 to C$1.2707. On
Tuesday, it touched its strongest in six weeks at C$1.2624.    
    The loonie firmed despite lower prices of oil, one of
Canada's major exports.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.34 percent at $56.85 a
barrel after a surprise rise in U.S. inventories of refined
products that suggested demand may be flagging.             
    The U.S. dollar        rose slightly against a basket of
major currencies as optimism about progress on tax reform
legislation offset concerns about a possible U.S. government
shutdown.             
    The labor productivity of Canadian businesses fell by 0.6
percent in the third quarter, the second consecutive decline, as
the number of hours worked grew faster than business output.
            
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
           rose 0.5 of a Canadian cent to yield 1.534 percent
and the 10-year             gained 8 Canadian cents to yield
1.884 percent.
    The gap between the 2- and 10-year yields narrowed by 0.6 of
a basis point to a spread of 35 basis points, its narrowest
since January 2008.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.