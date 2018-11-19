CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower as oil price slips

* Oil snaps three-day streak of gains * Traders focused on CPI, retail data Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, straying close to the nearly four-month low touched last week, as oil prices slipped and global risk appetite remained in check. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell by about 1 percent on Monday, snapping a three-day streak of gains, as investors weighed up the effectiveness of a potential cut in supply from OPEC and possibly other exporters in the face of rapidly rising global output. Benchmark Brent crude is almost 25 percent below early October's 2018 peak of $86.74, as evidence of slowing demand has materialized and output from the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia hit historic highs. However, Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotia Capital, said he did not expect the Canadian dollar to move much further. "We are focused on domestic data releases at the end of the week," Osborne said. This week's domestic event calendar is busy with public appearances by Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, and Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, ahead of CPI and retail sales data due on Friday. On Monday, broader risk sentiment was weak and U.S. stocks opened down on the day as investors fretted over concerns about slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-U.S. trade dispute added to market jitters. At 10:02 a.m. (1502 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading down 0.38 percent against the greenback, at 1.3192 or 75.79 U.S. cents. On Wednesday, the currency hit its weakest level since July 20 at 1.3264. Canadian government bond yields were slightly lower on the day, with the yield on the 10-year at 2.362 percent. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Susan Thomas)