November 6, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower, in narrow range, as Americans vote

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1 percent against the greenback
    * Canadian building permit values rise 0.4 percent in
September
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2 percent
    * Canadian bond prices little changed across yield curve

    TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, but stuck to a narrow
trading range as Americans began casting votes in U.S. midterm
congressional elections that could help shape prospects for the
greenback.
    At 10:08 a.m. (1508 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.3124 to the U.S. unit, or 76.20
U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3106 to 1.3132.
    Investors were focused on whether congressional elections
could disrupt the stellar run of the U.S. dollar        over
recent months. The greenback was little changed on Tuesday
against a basket of major currencies.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after
Washington granted sanctions exemptions to top buyers of Iranian
oil. U.S. crude        prices were down 0.2 percent at $62.97 a
barrel.             
    The value of Canadian building permits increased by 0.4
percent in September from August, matching analysts' estimates,
data from Statistics Canada showed. Compared to the same month
last year, permit values were down 0.6 percent.             
    The make-up of activity in Canada's economy has been moving
away from housing and consumption toward business investment and
exports, the Bank of Canada said in a quarterly report last
month as it hiked interest rates for a fifth time since July
2017.             
    On Monday, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told a
business audience in London that market volatility, a stronger
U.S. dollar and higher yields for long-term bonds were signs
that markets are becoming more normal, rather than an indication
of trouble.             
    Money markets expect another rate hike by January.
          
    Canadian government bond prices were little changed across
the yield curve, with the 10-year             rising 1 Canadian
cent to yield 2.516 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
