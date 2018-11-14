Bonds News
November 14, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends rebound from 4-month low as oil prices rise

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1 percent against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil climbs 0.9 percent
    * Canadian bond prices dip across much of a steeper yield
curve

    TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday,
extending its recovery from a nearly four-month low the day
before as oil prices rebounded.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recouped
some of the previous session's slide on the growing prospect of
OPEC and allied producers cutting output at a meeting next
month.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.9 percent at $56.20 a
barrel. 
    The U.S. dollar        held its earlier losses against a
basket of currencies as data showed U.S. consumer prices grew in
line with analysts forecasts in October, reinforcing the view
domestic inflation is increasing at a moderate pace.
            
    At 9:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3224 to the greenback, or 75.62
U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Tuesday its weakest
since July 20 at 1.3264, traded in a range of 1.3210 to 1.3248. 
  
    Canadian government bond prices dipped across much of a
steeper yield curve, with the 10-year             falling 7
Canadian cents to yield 2.466 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
