August 7, 2020 / 7:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as trade spat with U.S. raises 'downside risk' for currency

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against greenback
    * Canada adds 418,500 jobs in July
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 1.7% 
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of steeper curve

    TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as a trade
squabble between Canada and the United States offset
stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data, with the loonie
giving back much of this week's gains.
    Canada will slap retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion worth
of U.S. aluminum products after the United States said it would
impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, Canadian
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.             
    "The potential for border skirmishes to turn into a wider
trade war is increasing downside risk for the Canadian dollar,
particularly ahead of the November election in the United
States," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at
Cambridge Global Payments.
    The U.S. presidential election is set for Nov. 3.
    "It's very clear that the tariffs applied by the United
States have been applied in the pursuit of a political
objective, not an economic objective and that makes it more
dangerous," Schamotta said. 
    Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, which was more than the
gain of 400,000 that analysts expected, while separate July data
showed that Canadian purchasing activity expanded at its
strongest pace in more than two years.                         
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3360
to the greenback, or 74.75 U.S. cents. For the week, the loonie
gained 0.3%. 
    The U.S. dollar        rebounded on Friday against a basket
of major currencies. U.S. job growth surpassed low expectations
and investors eyed ongoing stimulus talks in Washington.
            
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.7% lower at $41.22 a
barrel on worries that recovery of demand would slow due to a
resurgence of coronavirus cases. Oil is one of Canada's major
exports.             
    Canadian bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve,
with the 10-year             up 1.8 basis points at 0.480%.

