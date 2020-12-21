Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls by most since October as new virus strain clouds outlook

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar touches its weakest since Dec. 2 at 1.2955
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 4.2%
    * Flash estimate: Canadian wholesale sales up 1% in November
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled to a
near three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as
the spread of a new coronavirus strain in Britain clipped risk
appetite, overshadowing progress on a long-awaited U.S. economic
stimulus package.
    Global shares          headed lower and the safe-haven U.S.
dollar        rallied, as the strain, said to be up to 70% more
transmissible than the original, threatened to reduce prospects
of a vaccine-led recovery in the global economy. nL1N2J10KF]
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 4.2% at $47.02
a barrel, while the Canadian dollar        fell 0.7% to 1.2879
per greenback, or 77.65 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since
Oct. 28. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since
Dec. 2 at 1.2955.             
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the lowest in two months, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Dec. 15, net
short positions had fallen to 15,716 contracts from 20,738 in
the prior week.    
    U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a
$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to
an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus
pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.              
    Canadian wholesale sales in November most likely rose by
1.0% after a similar 1.0% increase in October, Statscan said in
a flash estimate on Monday.             
    Canada's GDP data for October is due on Wednesday.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 5.7 basis points to 0.697%, having touched its lowest
intraday level since Dec. 1 at 0.690%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up