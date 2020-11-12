Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls for third straight day as stock market rally stalls

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie hits a one-week low at 1.3111
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.6%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the
rally in global shares lost some momentum and ahead of a speech
by Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins.
    Global shares were on course to end their longest winning
streak in over a year, one that has lifted them more than 10%,
as the post-U.S. election and coronavirus vaccine bull run
paused.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were up 0.6% at $41.69 a
barrel, although gains were capped by tempered expectations of
an early release of a vaccine and after the IEA raised doubts
about a quick demand rebound amid surging coronavirus infections
in Europe and the United States.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3099
to the greenback, or 76.34 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest intraday level since last Thursday at 1.3111.
    It was third consecutive day that the loonie has lost
ground, after the currency notched on Monday a two-year high. 
    Wilkins, who is due to leave the Bank of Canada next month,
will speak on the topic "Exploring Life Post-COVID." The central
bank will make the text available at 1:30 p.m. (18:30 GMT).
    The Bank of Canada has signaled it will leave interest rates
on hold at a record low of 0.25% until at least 2023,    
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as Canada's bond market
reopened following the Remembrance Day holiday. The 10-year
yield             fell 1.8 basis points to 0.755%.
    On Tuesday, it touched a seven-month high at 0.803%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up