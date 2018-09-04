CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to 6-week low amid uncertain trade outlook

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3182, or 75.86 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since July 24 at $1.3185 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.8 percent * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday amid an uncertain outlook for Canada's trading arrangement with the United States and ahead of an interest rate decision this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada and the United States ended talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) on Friday without reaching a deal. Canadian officials are due to resume talks with their U.S. counterparts on Wednesday. Canada sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United States, so its economy could be hurt if a deal is not reached. The Bank of Canada has worried that an uncertain trade outlook will hurt business investment. The central bank is expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. At 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.7 percent lower at C$1.3182 to the greenback, or 75.86 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest since July 24 at C$1.3185. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies as concerns about a possible escalation in trade conflict between the United States and China prompted investors to dump emerging market currencies. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose sharply after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for a hurricane. U.S. crude prices were up 1.8 percent at $71.04 a barrel. Speculators have cut bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of Aug. 29, net short positions had fallen to 24,789 contracts from 27,021 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year up 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 2.051 percent and the 10-year falling 1 Canadian cent to yield 2.23 percent. Canada's bond market was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)