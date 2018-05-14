CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms against weaker greenback as oil prices rise

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2763, or 78.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly fell and oil prices rose. The U.S. dollar headed for its fourth successive day of losses as broad risk appetite returned and investors questioned whether a recent rally by the greenback had run out of steam. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, held near 3-1/2 year highs even as resistance emerged in Europe and Asia to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. U.S. crude prices were up 0.16 percent at $70.81 a barrel. At 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent higher at C$1.2763 to the greenback, or 78.35 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2753 to C$1.2794. On Friday, the loonie reached a three-week high at C$1.2730 but was then pressured by domestic data showing a surprise April jobs decline. Speculators have cut bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of May 8, net short positions had fallen to 23,861 contracts, the smallest since March, from 27,535 a week earlier. Canadian home prices rose slightly in April but the rate of appreciation continued to decelerate amid softening sales and higher interest rates. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices increased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis after a flat month in March. Trump administration demands in North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations meant to push auto jobs back to the United States may not be enough to spark a shift in where automakers build cars and trucks. Canada sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United States so its economy could benefit if a NAFTA deal is reached. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.977 percent and the 10-year falling 26 Canadian cents to yield 2.408 percent. The 10-year yield touched on Friday its highest since May 2014 at 2.417 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)