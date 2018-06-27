CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as investors eye Poloz for clues on rate outlook

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3296, or 75.21 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.8 percent * Bank of Canada's Poloz due to speak at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) * Bond prices rise across the yield curve TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz that could offer hints as to whether the central bank will raise interest rates next month. At 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent higher at C$1.3296 to the greenback, or 75.21 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3283 to C$1.3327. The Bank of Canada, which has worried about an uncertain trade outlook, will release Poloz's prepared remarks at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). Chances of a rate hike at the July 11 announcement have slipped to 55 percent from about 70 percent prior to domestic data on Friday showing weaker-than-expected retail sales and inflation. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by U.S. demands that importers stop buying Iranian crude from November. U.S. crude prices were up 1.8 percent at $71.79 a barrel. Some of the benefit of higher prices, however, could be lost for Canada due to a supply outage at the Syncrude oil sands facility in Alberta, with repairs expected to last at least through July. U.S. stocks rose after the Trump administration said it would use a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments in domestic technologies, instead of imposing China-specific restrictions. Canada runs a current account deficit so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. The country also has its own trade dispute with the United States and is in slow-moving talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 5-year bond rose 10.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.950 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)