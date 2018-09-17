CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as oil prices rise, greenback retreats

* Canadian dollar at 1.3008 to greenback, or 76.88 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7 percent * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, building on last week's rally as the greenback broadly fell and oil prices climbed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as investors focused on the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran despite assurances by Washington that Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States could together raise output fast enough to offset falling supplies. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent at $69.48 a barrel. The U.S. dollar gave up early gains and fell while emerging market currencies slipped nearly half a percent as investors waited for the next salvo in the trade war between the United States and China. Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital slows. The country has its own trade feud with the United States and is also in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. At 9:51 a.m. EDT (1351 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent higher at 1.3008 to the greenback, or 76.88 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose nearly 1 percent last week, traded in a range of 1.3008 to 1.3048. Foreign investors bought a net C$12.65 billion in Canadian securities following a revised C$10.30 billion total purchase in June, while Canadian investment in foreign securities also climbed, data from Statistics Canada showed. In separate data, resales of Canadian homes rose 0.9 percent in August from July, notching the fourth straight monthly rise but remaining below the highs seen in recent years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said. Speculators have raised bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed. As of Sept. 11, net short positions had increased to 26,942 contracts from 26,307 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the 10-year yield holding near its highest level in more than five weeks. The 10-year fell 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.357 percent. Canada's inflation report for August and retail sales data for July are due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)