CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as risk appetite rises on vaccine, Brexit optimism

* C$ strengthens 0.3% against a broadly weak greenback * Vaccinations in Canada to start on Monday * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. currency on Monday, lifted by the greenback's broad weakness on optimism about a Brexit trade deal as well as continued progress in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines around the world. So far this month, the Canadian currency has gained 2.2% against its U.S. counterpart. Risk appetite grew overall after European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that a trade agreement with Britain was still possible before the country's final break with the 27-nation bloc on Dec. 31. "The willingness for EU and UK Brexit negotiators to continue trade talks, despite the passage of Sunday's soft deadline has been the major driver behind broad U.S. dollar weakness and USD/CAD's offered tone to start to the week," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in a research note. In early morning trading, the Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar, with the latter falling 0.3% to C$1.2730 . Since late October, the Canadian dollar has risen 5%. Also helping the Canadian currency was news that Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are set to begin as soon as Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend. U.S. crude futures rose 1.2% to $41.12 per barrel, helping the loonie's cause as well. In the bond market, Canadian government bonds were higher across the board in line with U.S. Treasuries. The Canadian 10-year yield was up at 0.748% , from 0.716% late on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by William Maclean)