Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as risk appetite rises on vaccine, Brexit optimism

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 Min Read

    * C$ strengthens 0.3% against a broadly weak greenback
    * Vaccinations in Canada to start on Monday
    * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against the U.S. currency on Monday, lifted by the greenback's
broad weakness on optimism about a Brexit trade deal as well as
continued progress in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines around
the world.
    So far this month, the Canadian currency has gained 2.2%
against its U.S. counterpart.
    Risk appetite grew overall after European Union Brexit
negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that a trade agreement
with Britain was still possible before the country's final break
with the 27-nation bloc on Dec. 31.             
    "The willingness for EU and UK Brexit negotiators to
continue trade talks, despite the passage of Sunday's soft
deadline has been the major driver behind broad U.S. dollar
weakness and USD/CAD's offered tone to start to the week," said
Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in a
research note.
    In early morning trading, the Canadian dollar rose against
the U.S. dollar, with the latter falling 0.3% to C$1.2730
        . Since late October, the Canadian dollar has risen 5%.
    Also helping the Canadian currency was news that Canada's
first COVID-19 inoculations are set to begin as soon as Monday
after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
arrived over the weekend.             
    U.S. crude        futures rose 1.2% to $41.12 per barrel,
helping the loonie's cause as well.
    In the bond market, Canadian government bonds were higher
across the board in line with U.S. Treasuries. The Canadian
10-year yield was up at 0.748%            , from 0.716% late on
Friday.

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by William
Maclean)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up