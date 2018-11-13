CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on hopes of easing global trade tensions

* Canadian dollar rises 0.3 percent against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.1 percent * Canadian bond prices rise across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as hopes rose that a trade war between the United States and China is easing, although the currency held near the multi-month low touched on Monday. The South China Morning Post reported, citing sources from both sides, that China's top trade negotiator Liu He may visit Washington to prepare for the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina later this month. The report helped stocks rebound after a technology-led sell-off on Monday. Canada exports many commodities, including oil, and runs a current account deficit, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for the flow of trade and capital. At 9:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3239 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents. The currency, which hit its weakest in nearly four months at 1.3249 on Monday, traded in a range of 1.3216 to 1.3248. The U.S. dollar declined against a basket of major currencies. On Monday, it touched its highest since June 2017. U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent at $58.68 a barrel, extending their recent decline, after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries not to cut supply to prop up the market. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries, following the Remembrance Day holiday in Canada on Monday. The two-year rose 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 2.32 percent and the 10-year climbed 22.5 Canadian cents to yield 2.48 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)