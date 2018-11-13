Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on hopes of easing global trade tensions

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3 percent against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.1 percent
    * Canadian bond prices rise across a flatter yield curve

    TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as hopes rose that a
trade war between the United States and China is easing,
although the currency held near the multi-month low touched on
Monday.
   The South China Morning Post reported, citing sources from
both sides, that China's top trade negotiator Liu He may visit
Washington to prepare for the talks between U.S. President
Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the
sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.
    The report helped stocks rebound after a technology-led
sell-off on Monday.
    Canada exports many commodities, including oil, and runs a
current account deficit, so its economy could benefit from an
improved outlook for the flow of trade and capital.
     At 9:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3239 to the greenback, or 75.53
U.S. cents. The currency, which hit its weakest in nearly four
months at 1.3249 on Monday, traded in a range of 1.3216 to
1.3248.    
    The U.S. dollar        declined against a basket of major
currencies. On Monday, it touched its highest since June 2017.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were down 2.1 percent at $58.68 a
barrel, extending their recent decline, after U.S. President
Donald Trump put pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries not to cut supply to prop up the market.
            
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries, following the Remembrance
Day holiday in Canada on Monday.
    The two-year            rose 3.5 Canadian cents to yield
2.32 percent and the 10-year             climbed 22.5 Canadian
cents to yield 2.48 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Susan Thomas)
