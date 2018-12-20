Bonds News
December 20, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms versus broadly weaker greenback as jobs climb

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1 percent against greenback
    * Canadian wholesale trade rises 1 percent in October
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.1 percent
    * Canadian bond prices rise across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, steadying after it hit
a 1-1/2-year low on Wednesday, as the greenback broadly declined
and domestic data showed increases in jobs and wholesale trade.
    Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1.0 percent in October
from September, as stronger sales in the machinery, equipment
and supplies subsector led the gains, Statistics Canada said.
Analysts had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.             
    A separate report from ADP showed that Canada added 39,100
jobs in November, with broad-based gains across industries led
by a pickup in hiring in trade, transportation and utilities.
            
    The U.S. dollar        fell to a one-month low against a
basket of six major currencies on growing concerns the Federal
Reserve may be raising interest rates just as the world's
biggest economy faces a slowdown. The Fed on Wednesday delivered
its fourth rate hike of 2018 and forecast further tightening
next year.             
    At 9:02 a.m. (1402 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3469 to the greenback, or 74.24
U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Wednesday its weakest
level since June 2017 at 1.3507, traded in a range of 1.3447 to
1.3504.
    The loonie rose despite further pressure on the price of
crude oil, one of Canada's major exports.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 3.1 percent at
$46.69 a barrel on worries about oversupply and the outlook for
energy demand as the Fed rate hike knocked stock markets.
            
    Canadian government bond prices edged higher across the
yield curve, with the two-year            up 0.5 Canadian cent
to yield 1.886 percent and the 10-year             rising 5
Canadian cents to yield 1.956 percent.
    On Wednesday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest since
Dec. 20, 2017 at 1.949 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below