CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms with oil, adding to gains after jobs boost

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1 percent against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.4 percent * Canadian bond prices trade mixed across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose, with the currency adding to its advance after domestic data on Friday showed a bumper jobs gain in February. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by comments from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June and a report showing a fall in U.S. drilling activity. U.S. crude oil futures rose 1.4 percent to $56.84 a barrel. Friday's employment data revealed the third month of outsized job gains in the last four and, for the first time since 2012, total Canadian job gains beat U.S. employment growth. Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut this year steadied on Monday at less than 20 percent, the overnight index swaps market indicated. Before the jobs data, they were nearly 40 percent due to a more dovish tone last week from the Bank of Canada. At 9:56 a.m. (1356 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3403 to the greenback, or 74.61 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Thursday touched its weakest intraday level in more than two months at 1.3467, traded in a range of 1.3404 to 1.3440. The modest gain for the loonie came as U.S. data showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in January but receipts in December were much weaker than initially thought. Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of March 5, net short positions had increased to 40,444 contracts from 39,177 in the prior week. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year flat to yield 1.653 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.753 percent. On Friday, the 10-year yield touched its weakest intraday since June 2017 at 1.732 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)