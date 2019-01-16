CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms with oil as global issues grab investor focus

(Adds dealer quotes and details on activity) * Canadian dollar rises 0.1 percent against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil gains 0.4 percent * Canadian bond prices decline across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches three-week high at 2.002 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and Wall Street's main indexes hit a one-month high, but investor interest in the currency was dulled by global issues including British political uncertainty. British Prime Minister Theresa May saw off a no-confidence vote, a day after lawmakers defeated her Brexit divorce deal, while recent trade data from China has raised investor worries of a global economic slowdown. "The Canuck buck remains confined to the children's table of global currencies," said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets. "The market is focused on bigger picture global issues." Stocks were boosted by upbeat earnings from the banking sector, and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to Tuesday's sharp rally. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 0.4 percent at $52.31 a barrel. At 3:33 p.m. (2033 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3248 to the greenback, or 75.48 U.S. cents. The currency, which has climbed 2.9 percent since the start of 2019, traded in a range of 1.3236 to 1.3293. "The loonie has gained slightly over the last two sessions but the moves are muted," Schruder said. "There is no significant interest by large corporate firms to get involved here." Narrow ranges for the loonie come ahead of the release on Friday of Canada's inflation report for December, which could help guide expectations for future interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.923 percent and the 10-year declined 25 Canadian cents to yield 2.000 percent. The 10-year yield touched its highest intraday since Dec. 24 last year at 2.002 percent. Canada is planning to issue a global bond denominated in U.S. dollars later this week, subject to market conditions, the country's Department of Finance said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Phil Berlowitz)