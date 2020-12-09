Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as Bank of Canada skips chance to talk down the currency

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds economist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar advances 0.2% against the greenback
    * Bank of Canada leaves its key interest rate unchanged
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada
gave less attention to recent gains for the currency than some
investors expected, but the loonie's advance was capped by lower
oil prices.
    The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at
0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current
policy of quantitative easing, in a regular rate decision
statement. [nL1N2IP1I7
    "The recent strength in the Canadian dollar didn't get much
attention, other than to say that it was the result of the broad
based weakness in the U.S. dollar, Royce Mendes, senior
economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
    "The lack of a stronger callout could be seen as the Bank
acknowledging that there's not a lot it can do to weaken the
currency in the current environment."
    Last Friday, the greenback fell to its lowest in more than
two and a half years against a basket of major currencies as
optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost the global economy
next year reduced demand for safe-haven assets.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2793
to the greenback, or 78.17 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2769 to 1.2822. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its
strongest intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2763.
    U.S. crude oil futures        fell 0.7% to $45.27 a barrel
after data showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude
inventories last week, while Wall Street held near record highs
as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more
domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically
sensitive stocks.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 2 basis points at 0.761%.
On Monday, it touched a three-week high intraday at 0.810%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; 
Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)
