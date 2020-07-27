Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as investors ditch greenback for other safe havens

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3370 to 1.3413
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 0.6%
    * Canada's 10-year yield hits its lowest since June 15 at
0.482%

    TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, approaching
a six-week high notched last week, as the greenback added to its
recent decline against a basket of major currencies.
    The U.S. dollar        fell to its lowest since June 2018 as
deteriorating U.S.-China relations and concerns about the U.S.
economy, with COVID-19 infections climbing in the country, saw
investors look to the yen and Swiss franc as safe havens.
            
    Gold soared to an all-time high, while the price of oil, one
of Canada's major exports, gave up earlier gains. U.S. crude oil
futures        fell 0.6% to $41.05 a barrel.
                        
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3394
to the greenback, or 74.66 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a
range of 1.3370 to 1.3413.
    Last Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday
level since June 10 at 1.3347.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield
            was down 1.6 basis points at 0.491%, having touched
its lowest intraday level since June 15 at 0.482%.
    The move lower in yields came ahead of a Federal Reserve
meet meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed could confirm
recent hints about the benefits of an average inflation target,
which would allow rates to stay lower for longer.             
    Canada's GDP report for May is due on Friday.

