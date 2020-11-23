Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as latest positive vaccine news boosts risk appetite

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3047 to 1.3094
    * Price of U.S. oil up 1.3%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the latest positive
update by a major drugmaker on the development of a COVID-19
vaccine boosted investor sentiment, with the loonie adding to
last week's gain.
    Shares rose globally          and the price of oil       ,
one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.3% at $42.95 a barrel
after AstraZeneca         said its COVID-19 vaccine could be
around 90% effective.
    Investors have worried that surging global infections could
derail economic recovery. Toronto, Canada's most populous city,
has entered into lockdown, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
saying on Friday that Canada's hospital system could be
overwhelmed by a possible quadrupling of new COVID-19 cases by
year end.                
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3048
to the greenback, or 76.64 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose
0.3% last week, traded in a range of 1.3047 to 1.3094.
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. As of Nov. 17, net short positions had fallen
to 20,359 contracts from 21,349 in the prior week.        
    Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday
to protect the flow of $27 billion-worth of goods and services
between them after Brexit, and vowed to start talks on a bespoke
agreement next year.             
    Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle is due to speak
on the stability of Canada's financial system and COVID-19
risks. The central bank will publish his prepared remarks at 2
p.m. (1900 GMT).    
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield
            rose 5 basis points to 0.703%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
