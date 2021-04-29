Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains for 5th straight day amid global economic optimism

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest level since February 2018 at
1.2280
    * Price of U.S. oil increase 2.2%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a three-year high against its U.S. counterpart
on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden's push for additional
government spending bolstered investor bets on global economic
recovery.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2289 to the
greenback, or 81.37 U.S. cents, extending a string of gains
since last Friday and the biggest advance among G10 currencies.
It touched its strongest level since February 2018 at 1.2280.   
    Global shares          extended recent gains and the price
of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, rose 2.2% after
Biden proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package and the Federal
Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency
support for the economy.                         
    The Bank of Canada has been more hawkish than the Fed. Last
week, it signaled it could start hiking rates from record lows
in late 2022 and cut the pace of its bond purchases.
            
    Canada's GDP report for February is due on Friday which
could help guide expectations for the BoC. While the central
bank has raised its forecast for Canadian economic growth this
year it sees the COVID-19 pandemic raising uncertainty about the
amount of slack in the economy.
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province, will introduce
three paid sick days for all workers during the pandemic, the
government announced on Wednesday, as hospitals struggle through
a third wave of infections largely driven by coronavirus
variants passed through workplaces.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in Treasury yields. The 10-year
            rose 4 basis points to 1.573%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
