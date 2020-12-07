Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives back some recent gains as U.S.-China tensions rise

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback 
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 1.1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising tensions
between the United States and China weighed on investor
sentiment, with the currency pulling back from a
two-and-a-half-year high on Friday.
    Global shares          fell after Reuters reported
Washington was preparing to impose sanctions on some Chinese
officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification
of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
     Oil prices were pressured by heightened U.S.-China tensions
and surging coronavirus cases. U.S. crude        prices were
down 1.1% at $45.75 a barrel.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2808
to the greenback, or 78.08 U.S. cents. On Friday, it touched its
strongest intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2768 after data
showed that Canada added more jobs than expected in November.
            
    Strategists have raised their forecasts for the loonie,
expecting the currency to benefit from domestic economic
stimulus and the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, a Reuters poll
showed.             
    A separate Reuters poll showed that the Bank of Canada will
not increase its asset-purchase program anytime soon. The
central bank is due to make an interest rate decision on
Wednesday.             
    Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the
Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday. As of Dec. 1, net short positions
had increased to 21,243 contracts from 16,846 in the prior week.
   
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve on Monday, with the 10-year             down 3
basis points at 0.768%. Earlier in the session, it touched its
highest since Nov. 13 at 0.810%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
