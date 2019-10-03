CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-month low amid transatlantic trade war fears

* Canadian dollar declines 0.1% against greenback * Loonie touches weakest since Sept. 3 at 1.3346 * Price of U.S. oil decreases 1.5% * Canada's 10-year yield hits near-four-week low at 1.278% TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after Washington's move to impose new tariffs on European goods added to global growth fears. World stock markets hovered near four-week lows as investors worried about a potential tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war. Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by a weaker outlook for global trade. U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.5% to $51.86 a barrel, pressured by concerns about global economic growth, oil demand and signs of excess supply despite OPEC-led cuts. At 9:27 a.m. (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3341 to the greenback, or 74.96 U.S. cents. The currency, which fell on Wednesday by the most in seven months, touched its weakest intraday level since Sept. 3 at 1.3346. Canada's trade report for August is due on Friday, which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada's interest rate outlook. The central bank has worried that trade uncertainty, including the dispute between the United States and China, is weighing more heavily on the global economy, but has showed no appetite for cutting interest rates amid steady domestic activity. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.474% and the 10-year was up 17 Canadian cents to yield 1.288%. The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday since Sept. 6 at 1.278%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)