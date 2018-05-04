FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-month low as greenback broadly climbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2912, or 77.45 U.S. cents
    * Loonie is on track to fall 0.7 percent for the week
    * Bond prices higher across the yield curve

    TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a
one-month low against a broadly firmer greenback on Friday as
investors weighed U.S. jobs data and trade discussions between
top officials from China and the United States.
    The U.S. dollar        climbed against a basket of major
currencies despite a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs for
the month of April.             
    Officials from China and the United States reached a
consensus on some aspects of the countries' trade row, but
disagreements over other issues remain "relatively big," China
said.             
    Canada's commodity-linked economy could be hurt if the trade
spat between the two economic giants slows global growth.
    At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.4 percent lower at C$1.2912 to the greenback, or
77.45 U.S. cents.
    The currency touched its weakest level since April 3 at
C$1.2917. For the week, the loonie was on track to fall 0.7
percent.
    Losses for the loonie on Friday came after data the day
before showed that Canada's trade deficit had widened to a
record in March.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, stayed
below recent highs as global supplies remained tight and the
market awaited news from Washington on possible new U.S.
sanctions against Iran.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.06 percent at $68.47 a
barrel.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
rose 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.897 percent and the 10-year
            gained 22 Canadian cents to yield 2.300 percent.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
