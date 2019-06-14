CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-week low as retail sales data boosts greenback

* Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches a one-week low at 1.3368 * Canadian dollar is on track to fall 0.7% for the week * Canadian bond prices dip across the yield curve TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. data suggesting a pick-up in consumer spending boosted the greenback. At 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3356 to the greenback, or 74.87 U.S. cents. The currency, which was on track to fall 0.7% for the week, touched its weakest intraday level since June 7 at 1.3368. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was also on track for a weekly loss on fears that trade disputes will dent global oil demand, though attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman this week gave prices a floor. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.3% at $52.45 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after encouraging U.S. retail sales data for May eased fears that the U.S. economy is slowing sharply, ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. Money markets expect the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates less than the Federal Reserve. Still, Canada exports many commodities and runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if a trade war between the United States and China slows the global flow of trade or capital. Global stocks fell on Friday, pressured by more signs of slowdown in Chinese industry and as the long-feared hit to global growth from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.399% and the 10-year falling 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.462%. Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield fell to 1.424%, which was near last week's two-year low of 1.410%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)