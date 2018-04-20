FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 8:49 PM / in 40 minutes

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as rate hike bets slip on inflation miss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2756, or 78.39 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since April 9 at C$1.2756
    * Currency falls 1.1 percent for the week
    * Bond prices mixed across steeper yield curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
to an 11-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after
data showing domestic inflation rose at a slower-than-forecast
pace further reduced expectations for an interest rate hike next
month from the Bank of Canada.
    Canada's annual inflation rate in March edged up to 2.3
percent from 2.2 percent in February, the highest level in more
than three years, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast
a 2.4 percent annual inflation rise.             
    The increase was "a little less than expected, so the
currency sold off on that," said Hosen Marjaee, senior managing
director, Canadian fixed income at Manulife Asset Management.
    The data indicated that the Bank of Canada can raise
interest rates at a slightly slower pace, Marjaee said.
    The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate on hold
at 1.25 percent on Wednesday and said it did not know when or
how aggressive it would need to be to keep inflation in check.
            
    Chances of an interest rate hike in May have fallen to 27
percent from about 40 percent before the rate announcement
          .
    In separate data, Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4 percent
in February.
    At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.7 percent lower at C$1.2756 to the greenback, or 78.39
U.S. cents, its weakest level since April 9. For the week, the
loonie fell 1.1 percent.
    Declines for the loonie came even as Canada and Mexico said
good progress had been made in talks with the United States to
modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Canada's trade dependent economy could benefit if a NAFTA deal
is reached.             
    Speculators have trimmed bearish bets on the Canadian dollar
for the second straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed. As
of April 17, net short positions had fallen to 30,324 contracts
from 31,672 a week earlier.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recovered
after an earlier slide driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's
criticism of OPEC's role in pushing up global oil prices.      
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.1 percent higher at
$68.38 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper
yield curve, with the 10-year             falling 10 Canadian
cents to yield 2.333 percent.
    The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its U.S.
counterpart widened by 2.6 basis points to a spread of -62.0
basis points.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
