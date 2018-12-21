CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 19-month low as falling oil prices offset GDP gain

* Canadian dollar falls 0.2 percent against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since May 2017 at 1.3564 * Canadian GDP rises 0.3 percent in October * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1 percent * Bond prices trade mixed across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a 19-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stocks and the price of oil fell, offsetting data showing stronger than expected growth in the domestic economy. The Canadian economy expanded by 0.3 percent in October from September, pushed higher by strength in manufacturing, finance and insurance, Statistics Canada data indicated. Analysts had predicted an increase of 0.2 percent. Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that the value of Canadian retail trade rose by 0.3 percent in October from September, thanks largely to higher sales at motor vehicle dealers and gasoline stations. Stocks were pressured by increasing worries of slowing global growth and the threat of a U.S. government shutdown. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended its recent decline as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of the long holiday break. The price of U.S. crude was down 1.1 percent at $45.36 a barrel. At 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1.3539 to the greenback, or 73.86 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest level since May 2017 at 1.3564. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.927 percent and the 10-year rising 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.998 percent. On Thursday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday in one year at 1.944 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)