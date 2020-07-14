Bonds News
July 14, 2020 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low as coronavirus curbs weigh on sentiment

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since June 30 at 1.3646 
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.8%
    * Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a two-week low against the greenback on Tuesday as efforts to
curb rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Asia weighed on
investor sentiment and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate
announcement on Wednesday.
    Global stocks slipped and the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, fell as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new
coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as
earnings season got underway.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.8% at $39.38 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at
1.3621 to the greenback, or 73.42 U.S. cents. The currency
touched its weakest intraday level since June 30 at 1.3646.
    The Bank of Canada is expected to leave its benchmark
interest rate at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday. Investors
may focus on the central bank's updated economic outlook and be
alert for potential guidance on the bank's bond-buying program.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down less than one basis
point at 0.527%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
