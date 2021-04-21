Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low as rising COVID-19 cases weigh on oil

    * Loonie touches its weakest since April 7 at 1.2634
    * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 2.2% in
March
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.2%
    * Canadian bond yields mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as lower oil prices
offset domestic data showing a pickup in underlying inflation,
while investors awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank
of Canada.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2628 to the
greenback, or 79.19 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest
intraday level since April 7 at 1.2634.
    Canada's annual inflation rate in March accelerated to 2.2%,
both on higher gasoline prices and because of the effect of last
year's sharp deceleration caused by the coronavirus pandemic,
Statistics Canada said. The average of the Bank of Canada's
three core measures was 1.9%, up from 1.8%.             
    The central bank is due to update its growth and inflation
forecasts at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). It could also cut the pace of
its bond purchases, analysts say.
    Oil prices fell for a second day, weighed down by concerns
that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand
in the world's third-biggest oil importer. U.S. crude oil
futures        were down 2.2% at $61.32 a barrel, while Wall
Street was set for a lower open.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year falling nearly 1 basis point to 1.495%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
