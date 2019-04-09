CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-week high, on track to bolster April winning streak

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since March 21 at 1.3285 * Currency is up 0.4% since the start of the month * Canadian bond prices edge higher across the yield curve TORONTO, April 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in nearly three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday and was on track to add to its winning streak in April, as oil held near a five-month high and the greenback broadly declined. At 8:59 a.m. (1259 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3291 to the greenback, or 75.24 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest level since March 21 at 1.3285 even as trade concerns resurfaced, weighing on U.S. and European stocks. For April so far, the loonie is up 0.4 percent. The currency has ended higher on the month in 11 of the last 13 years, a sequence strategists link to seasonal vitality in stocks and energy products. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed to its highest since November before turning flat. Concern that violence in Libya could further tighten supply was offset by Russian comments signaling willingness to pump more. U.S. crude oil futures were unchanged at $64.40 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar declined for a second straight day against a basket of major currencies. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.608% and the 10-year was up 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.721%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)