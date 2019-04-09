Bonds News
April 9, 2019 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-week high, on track to bolster April winning streak

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since March 21 at 1.3285
    * Currency is up 0.4% since the start of the month
    * Canadian bond prices edge higher across the yield curve

    TORONTO, April 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to its highest in nearly three weeks against its
U.S. counterpart on Tuesday and was on track to add to its
winning streak in April, as oil held near a five-month high and
the greenback broadly declined.
    At 8:59 a.m. (1259 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.2% higher at 1.3291 to the greenback, or 75.24 U.S.
cents.
    The currency touched its strongest level since March 21 at
1.3285 even as trade concerns resurfaced, weighing on U.S. and
European stocks.                     
    For April so far, the loonie is up 0.4 percent. The currency
has ended higher on the month in 11 of the last 13 years, a
sequence strategists link to seasonal vitality in stocks and
energy products.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed to
its highest since November before turning flat. Concern that
violence in Libya could further tighten supply was offset by
Russian comments signaling willingness to pump more.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were unchanged at $64.40 a
barrel, while the U.S. dollar        declined for a second
straight day against a basket of major currencies.              
  
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
rose 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.608% and the 10-year
            was up 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.721%.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
