Bonds News
November 20, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 5-day low amid slide in stocks, oil prices

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.4 percent against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.2 percent
    * Canada's 10-year yield hits a two-month low at 2.335
percent

    TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on
Tuesday to its lowest in five days against a broadly stronger
U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell and a selloff in world stock
markets continued.
    U.S. stocks were pressured by poor forecasts from retailers.
Investor concerns about demand for iPhones and conflicting
signals over the state of play between the United States and
China on their trade dispute have also weighed this week on
equity markets.             
    Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its
economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital
slows.
    The price of oil snapped a four-day winning streak amid
concerns about rising global supplies as OPEC weighs a possible
cut in production. U.S. crude        prices were down 2.2
percent at $55.97 a barrel.             
    At 9:38 a.m. (1438 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.4 percent lower at 1.3223 to the greenback, or 75.63
U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest level intraday
since last Thursday at 1.3225.    
    The U.S. dollar        climbed against a basket of major
currencies as nervousness about Italian banks weighed on the
euro.             
    Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will
speak about major public policy issues around monetary policy
frameworks. The central bank will release her prepared remarks
at 12:45 p.m. (1745 GMT). 
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield
curve, with the two-year            price flat to yield 2.211
percent and the 10-year             rising 10 Canadian cents to
yield 2.345 percent.
    The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday since Sept. 14
at 2.335 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.