CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits a 1-week low as bond market selloff rattles investors

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie hits a one-week low at 1.2684
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.7%
    * Canadian bond yields mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as this week's
spike in bond yields weighed on investor sentiment, with the
loonie extending its pullback from a three-year high the day
before.    
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies and global stocks          fell as a recent rout in
global bond markets spooked investors amid fears the heavy
losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other
assets.                         
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to investor risk appetite.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 1.7% at $62.47 a
barrel, with crude supply expected to rise in response to prices
climbing above pre-pandemic levels.             
    Higher energy prices contributed to a rise in Canadian
producer prices in January, data from Statistics Canada showed.
Prices rose 2% from December.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2631
to the greenback, or 79.17 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest since last Friday at 1.2684. For the week, it was down
0.2%.
    On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level
since February 2018 at 1.2464. 
    Canada's drug regulator approved AstraZeneca's        
COVID-19 vaccine, the third inoculation to get a green light and
paving the way for health authorities to accelerate Canada's
lagging vaccination campaign.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 1.5 basis points at
1.451%. On Thursday, it touched a 13-month high at 1.486%, while
it is up about 24 basis points since the start of the week.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
