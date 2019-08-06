CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits a 7-week low on rising global trade concerns

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar fell 0.4% against the greenback * The loonie touches its lowest level since June 20 at 1.3291 * U.S. oil prices decrease by 1.9% * Canada's 10-year yield hits a near three-year low By Levent Uslu TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a near seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors worried about rising trade tensions between the United States and China. A yearlong U.S.-China trade war has boiled over as Washington accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade. Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by an escalation of trade tensions. "In the last 24 hours, we've just had a lot of developments in terms of trade tensions between the U.S. and China and those are impacting (investor) sentiments." said Eric Theoret, a currency strategist at Scotiabank. At 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3277 to the greenback, or 75.32 U.S. cents. The currency hit its lowest intraday level since June 20 at 1.3291. Last month, the Bank of Canada highlighted the risks that trade wars pose to the global economy as it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75%. Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut this year have climbed to more than 70% from about 40% after the release of data last week showing the economy strengthened more than expected in June, the overnight index swap market indicated. The decline for the loonie came as the price of oil was pressured by increasing global trade tensions. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.9% lower at $53.63 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.346% and the 10-year rising 136 Canadian cents to yield 1.234%. The 10-year bond yield hit its lowest intraday level since November 2016 at 1.223%. (Reporting by Levent Uslu; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)