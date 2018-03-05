FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits near 8-month low as Trump squeezes NAFTA partners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2976, or 77.07 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since July 7 at C$1.2982
    * Bond prices rise across the yield curve
    * 10-year yield touches lowest since Jan. 17 at 2.148
percent

    TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a nearly eight-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday
after U.S. President Donald Trump used proposed tariffs on steel
and aluminum as a bargaining chip in talks to revamp NAFTA.
    Trump is expected to finalize the tariffs later in the week.
He appeared to tie possible exemptions for Canada and Mexico to
a "new" North American Free Trade Agreement as well as other
steps.                  
    Canada is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to
the United States. Its commodity-linked economy could be hurt if
NAFTA were to collapse or if more protectionist trade policies
were to lead to a slowdown in global trade.
    At 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.7 percent lower at C$1.2976 to the greenback, or
77.07 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest since July 7
at C$1.2982.
    Losses for the loonie came after data on Friday showed that
Canada's economy grew by an annualized 1.7 percent in the final
quarter of 2017, short of the Bank of Canada's forecast of 2.5
percent.
    The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest
rate on hold at 1.25 percent at a policy announcement on
Wednesday. Domestic trade data for January is also due on
Wednesday and the February employment report is due on Friday.
    Speculators have cut bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for
the third straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As
of Feb. 27, net long positions had fallen to 22,220 contracts
from 23,127 a week earlier.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was little
changed. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.05 percent to $61.28
a barrel.             
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies as an inconclusive election in Italy weighed on the
euro.             
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 36 Canadian cents to yield 2.154 percent.
    The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday since Jan. 17
at 2.148 percent, while the gap between it and its U.S.
equivalent widened by 2 basis points to a spread of -67.8 basis
points, its widest since June 12.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
