FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 2, 2018 / 3:07 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-week low as job data boosts greenback

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2383, or 80.76 U.S. cents
    * Loonie hits weakest level since Jan. 26, at C$1.2385
    * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve
    * 10-year yield reaches highest intraday since May 2014

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a
one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after a
pickup in U.S. wage growth boosted the greenback, while higher
bond yields weighed on global stock markets.
    At 9:52 a.m. EST (1452 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.9 percent lower at C$1.2383 to the greenback, or
80.76 U.S. cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2256,
while it touched its weakest since Jan. 26 at C$1.2385. On
Wednesday, the loonie touched its strongest level in four months
at C$1.2250. 
    U.S. job growth surged in January and wages posted their
largest annual gain in more than 8-1/2 years.             
    The data helped push the U.S. dollar        higher against a
basket of major currencies as expectations rose that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March. 
            
    "I think the Fed is going to go in March," said Christian
Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank. "Potentially we
could see more members essentially calling for four rate hikes
this year."
    Global stocks fell, pressured by prospects of higher
inflation and climbing bond yields. Canada's commodity-linked
currency tends to weaken when risk appetite fades.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.1 percent at $65.05 a
barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.    
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year bond
           dipped 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.873 percent and
the 10-year bond             declined 15 Canadian cents to yield
2.384 percent.
    The 10-year bond yield touched its highest intraday level
since May 2014 at 2.389 percent.
    The Canadian dollar is ditching its close shadowing of yield
spreads, clearing the way for other metrics to drive the
currency, as interest rate hike cycles in North America become
more established and investors bet on a weaker greenback.
            

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.